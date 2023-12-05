DeepBrain Chain (DBC) Trading Up 15.4% This Week

DeepBrain Chain (DBC) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. During the last week, DeepBrain Chain has traded up 15.4% against the U.S. dollar. One DeepBrain Chain token can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. DeepBrain Chain has a market cap of $7.26 million and approximately $272,305.89 worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeepBrain Chain Token Profile

DeepBrain Chain (CRYPTO:DBC) is a token. It launched on December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain. DeepBrain Chain’s official website is www.deepbrainchain.org. DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @deepbrainchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform’s AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature.

The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners.”

DeepBrain Chain Token Trading

