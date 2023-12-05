DeepOnion Trading 47.2% Higher This Week (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. Over the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 47.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. DeepOnion has a market cap of $696,876.44 and $6.32 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0371 or 0.00000085 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.18 or 0.00119133 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00033375 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00022700 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 49.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00008106 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000142 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002278 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0985 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 26% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000137 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

