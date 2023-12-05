DEI (DEI) Price Reaches $0.0136 on Exchanges

DEI (DEI) traded up 8.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 5th. DEI has a market cap of $101.50 million and approximately $249.47 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DEI has traded up 16.9% against the US dollar. One DEI token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0136 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $73.11 or 0.00167273 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00008574 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000429 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. The official website for DEI is deus.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

