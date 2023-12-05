DeltaFi Price Reaches $0.0002 on Exchanges (DELFI)

DeltaFi (DELFI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. DeltaFi has a market capitalization of $86.08 million and $8,171.39 worth of DeltaFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeltaFi token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DeltaFi has traded 20.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeltaFi Token Profile

DeltaFi’s launch date was April 6th, 2022. DeltaFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. DeltaFi’s official message board is medium.com/deltafi. The official website for DeltaFi is www.deltafi.ai. DeltaFi’s official Twitter account is @deltafi_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “AMM 2.0 for efficient automated market making achieves minimized price slippage, sustainable liquidity profitability and optimized capital efficiency.

DeltaFi Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeltaFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeltaFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

