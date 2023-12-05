Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Purchased by Shapiro Capital Management LLC

Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,127,803 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,448 shares during the quarter. Devon Energy accounts for about 1.4% of Shapiro Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Shapiro Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $54,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Devon Energy by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,229,808 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $686,953,000 after acquiring an additional 84,769 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,263,424 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $692,813,000 after purchasing an additional 356,448 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,321,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $421,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,951 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,059,219 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $389,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,027,615 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $388,055,000 after purchasing an additional 350,916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on DVN. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Pickering Energy Partners raised shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.82.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DVN stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.05. The stock had a trading volume of 3,308,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,879,638. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.20. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $42.59 and a twelve month high of $67.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.33 and its 200 day moving average is $48.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.09. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 24.63%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 13.68%.

Devon Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

See Also

