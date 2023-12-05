Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD) Hits New 1-Year High at $47.01

Shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $47.01 and last traded at $47.01, with a volume of 818478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.73.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DFSD. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 76,989.1% in the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,568,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,712,000 after buying an additional 1,566,729 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,637,000. Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $23,877,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 65.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 689,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,973,000 after purchasing an additional 271,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $11,371,000.

About Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

