Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM) Insider Johnny Thomson Sells 22,000 Shares

Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM – Get Free Report) insider Johnny Thomson sold 22,000 shares of Diploma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,350 ($42.31), for a total transaction of £737,000 ($930,908.17).

Johnny Thomson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 20th, Johnny Thomson sold 35,158 shares of Diploma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,020 ($38.15), for a total transaction of £1,061,771.60 ($1,341,128.71).

Diploma stock traded up GBX 36 ($0.45) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 3,376 ($42.64). 244,258 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,881. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,017.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,061. Diploma PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,524.50 ($31.89) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,402 ($42.97). The firm has a market cap of £4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,711.11, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th will be issued a GBX 40 ($0.51) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.32%. This is a positive change from Diploma’s previous dividend of $16.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. Diploma’s dividend payout ratio is 6,333.33%.

DPLM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diploma in a report on Monday, November 20th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Diploma from GBX 3,500 ($44.21) to GBX 3,800 ($48.00) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,210 ($40.55).

Diploma Company Profile

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies clinical diagnostics instrumentation and products, instrumentation and consumables, specialty surgical devices, and related consumables and services to public hospitals, private clinics, pathology laboratories, scientific research, and medical segments; surgical equipment for hospital operating rooms; and distributes laboratory diagnostics, specialty medical devices, devices, equipment, and patient monitoring technologies used in operating theatres, as well as medically supervised nutrition.

