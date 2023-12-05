DLD Asset Management LP Has $1.75 Million Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

DLD Asset Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 48.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,498 shares during the quarter. DLD Asset Management LP’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Connectus Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 10,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vail Resorts by 215.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MTN traded down $3.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $217.52. 93,221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,580. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.07. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $204.88 and a twelve month high of $269.50.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported ($3.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.28) by ($0.07). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $269.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.70) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $2.06 per share. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $263.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Vail Resorts from $231.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $272.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.33.

About Vail Resorts

(Free Report)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

