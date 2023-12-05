Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) Director Jeffrey Jacobowitz Sells 102,064 Shares

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey Jacobowitz sold 102,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.93, for a total value of $6,014,631.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,486,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,515,478.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Jacobowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Donnelley Financial Solutions alerts:

On Friday, December 1st, Jeffrey Jacobowitz sold 106,725 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total value of $6,203,924.25.

On Friday, November 3rd, Jeffrey Jacobowitz sold 211,246 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total value of $11,730,490.38.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:DFIN traded up $1.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,230. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 1.50. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.69 and a 12 month high of $60.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.95.

Institutional Trading of Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions ( NYSE:DFIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $180.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.70 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 10.46%. On average, research analysts predict that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DFIN. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 163.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,018,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 142.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd now owns 507,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,124,000 after acquiring an additional 298,237 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 5.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 48,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 4.8% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 26,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DFIN

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.