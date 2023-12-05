Douglas D. Clark Buys 20,000 Shares of CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) Stock

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO – Get Free Report) CEO Douglas D. Clark acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.78 per share, for a total transaction of $15,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 858,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,328.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CURO Group Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of CURO stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.76. The stock had a trading volume of 43,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,128. CURO Group Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $0.58 and a 52-week high of $4.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.47.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $167.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.95 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CURO Group Holdings Corp. will post -4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in CURO Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in CURO Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 195,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in CURO Group by 13.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in CURO Group by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 56,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in CURO Group by 181.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.55% of the company’s stock.

CURO Group Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance products in the United States and Canada. The company offers secured and unsecured installment loans, revolving line of credit, and single-pay loans; and credit protection insurance, check cashing, money transfer, foreign currency exchange, and other ancillary financial products and services, as well as reloadable prepaid debit cards and demand deposit accounts.

