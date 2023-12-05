Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:EVM) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:EVM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0292 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EVM traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.89. 73,923 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,129. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $7.67 and a 12 month high of $9.36.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 98,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.70 per share, with a total value of $854,888.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,912,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,341,429.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 366,546 shares of company stock valued at $3,064,913.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 293.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 130,530 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 101,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 33,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $121,000.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

