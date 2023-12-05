Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:ENX) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:ENX – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0297 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of ENX stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.21. The stock had a trading volume of 58,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,094. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $7.84 and a twelve month high of $9.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.74.

Get Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 423,698 shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.26 per share, for a total transaction of $3,499,745.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,947,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,345,515.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 515,017 shares of company stock worth $4,290,145.

About Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.