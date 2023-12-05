eCash (XEC) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $613.10 Million

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. Over the last week, eCash has traded up 7.9% against the US dollar. One eCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. eCash has a market cap of $613.10 million and $19.77 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,984.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $252.40 or 0.00573836 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.47 or 0.00121554 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00019155 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000330 BTC.

About eCash

XEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,570,504,673,093 coins. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for eCash is e.cash. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling eCash

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

