Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Stock Position Boosted by Shapiro Capital Management LLC

Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,392,668 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 188,305 shares during the quarter. Elanco Animal Health comprises approximately 5.4% of Shapiro Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Shapiro Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $205,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,676,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,614,000 after acquiring an additional 200,259 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 6.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,217,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631,045 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 34.3% during the second quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,763,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,465,000 after acquiring an additional 3,518,007 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 14.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,105,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 211.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,073,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,095,000 after acquiring an additional 7,516,372 shares during the last quarter. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Elanco Animal Health Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE ELAN traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.72. 2,121,424 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,597,459. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1-year low of $7.88 and a 1-year high of $14.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.53, a P/E/G ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 26.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Elanco Animal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.70.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.