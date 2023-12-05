Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) Director Jerry Kroll Sells 42,593 Shares

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO – Get Free Report) Director Jerry Kroll sold 42,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.40, for a total value of $17,037.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 360,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,087.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jerry Kroll also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Electrameccanica Vehicles alerts:

On Wednesday, October 11th, Jerry Kroll sold 100,000 shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.47, for a total value of $47,000.00.

On Friday, October 13th, Jerry Kroll acquired 100,000 shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.51 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00.

On Monday, October 23rd, Jerry Kroll sold 125,000 shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.42, for a total value of $52,500.00.

On Thursday, October 19th, Jerry Kroll sold 125,000 shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.44, for a total value of $55,000.00.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Price Performance

NASDAQ:SOLO remained flat at $0.40 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 332,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,472. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.94. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.46 and a 200-day moving average of $0.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Electrameccanica Vehicles

Electrameccanica Vehicles ( NASDAQ:SOLO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. Electrameccanica Vehicles had a negative return on equity of 68.16% and a negative net margin of 2,290.59%. Sell-side analysts predict that Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SOLO. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 932,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after buying an additional 257,562 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 13,363.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 427,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 424,424 shares during the period. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the United States and Canada. Its flagship product is the SOLO, a single seat vehicle. The company is also developing four-wheeled eRoadster, and Tofino. In addition, it provides services, repairs, and support services, as well as sale of parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Electrameccanica Vehicles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrameccanica Vehicles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.