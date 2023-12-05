Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Acquired by DE Burlo Group Inc.

DE Burlo Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 426.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,391 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises approximately 4.2% of DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $25,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 533,336.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 19,059,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,938,609,000 after purchasing an additional 19,056,108 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth $3,416,206,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 102,752.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,446,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440,731 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,411,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691,436 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 316.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,434,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,569,000 after buying an additional 1,850,187 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $385.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $535.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $559.08.

Shares of LLY stock traded up $2.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $588.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 724,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,074,040. The company has a market cap of $558.53 billion, a PE ratio of 105.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $581.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $522.26. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $309.20 and a 52 week high of $629.97.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 48.12% and a net margin of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.88%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total value of $130,169,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,768,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,404,028,326.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total value of $130,169,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,768,810 shares in the company, valued at $60,404,028,326.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total value of $382,637.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,688,738.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 426,818 shares of company stock worth $251,226,782. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

