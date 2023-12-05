Energi 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $476,613.10 (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded up 74.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 5th. Energi has a market cap of $14.73 million and $476,613.10 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Energi has traded up 239.2% against the dollar. One Energi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000480 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00053887 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00022432 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00011587 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005067 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001859 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001211 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 70,004,935 coins and its circulating supply is 70,004,926 coins. The official website for Energi is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.