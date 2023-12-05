Energi (NRG) Trading 239.3% Higher This Week

Energi (NRG) traded up 34.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. Energi has a market capitalization of $14.67 million and $420,954.25 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energi coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000481 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Energi has traded 239.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.32 or 0.00060098 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00022502 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000218 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005349 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00011862 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001893 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001201 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 69,643,079 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Energi is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

