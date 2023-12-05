Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for December 5th (AGRO, AIN, APLS, ARCB, BUD, CCI, CLDT, DXPE, EQNR, FR)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, December 5th:

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $14.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $12.50.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS)

was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $85.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $52.00.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $115.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $90.00.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $55.00 target price on the stock.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $49.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $40.00.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) was upgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $8.50 target price on the stock.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $10.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $7.00.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

