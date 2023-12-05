ERC20 (ERC20) Achieves Market Cap of $15.37 Million

ERC20 (ERC20) traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 5th. During the last week, ERC20 has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. One ERC20 token can now be purchased for $0.0136 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges. ERC20 has a total market cap of $15.37 million and $1,705.85 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00005516 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00016017 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,676.70 or 0.99867581 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00009775 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00008481 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003485 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 is a token. It launched on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.01739704 USD and is up 100.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $2,613.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

