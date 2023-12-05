ERC20 (ERC20) One Day Trading Volume Tops $2,085.28

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 38.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 5th. One ERC20 token can now be bought for approximately $0.0107 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, ERC20 has traded up 19.8% against the US dollar. ERC20 has a total market capitalization of $12.04 million and approximately $2,085.28 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00005528 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00016535 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43,672.83 or 1.00003849 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00009807 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00008213 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003474 BTC.

About ERC20

ERC20 (ERC20) is a token. It launched on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ERC20

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.01739704 USD and is up 100.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $2,613.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

