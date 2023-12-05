Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP)

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

ESP stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,762. Espey Mfg. & Electronics has a 12 month low of $13.12 and a 12 month high of $22.96. The company has a market capitalization of $48.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.59.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. Espey Mfg. & Electronics had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $8.57 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Espey Mfg. & Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company's principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high-power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.

