Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP)

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.
Espey Mfg. & Electronics Price Performance
ESP stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,762. Espey Mfg. & Electronics has a 12 month low of $13.12 and a 12 month high of $22.96. The company has a market capitalization of $48.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.59.
Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. Espey Mfg. & Electronics had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $8.57 million during the quarter.
Separately, StockNews.com raised Espey Mfg. & Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th.
Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company's principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high-power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.
