Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) CEO Peter M. Mavoides Sells 35,717 Shares

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 35,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total value of $866,851.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 494,360 shares in the company, valued at $11,998,117.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Essential Properties Realty Trust Price Performance
EPRT stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,422,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,088. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.49 and a 12 month high of $26.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.42.
Essential Properties Realty Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 94.92%.
Institutional Trading of Essential Properties Realty Trust
Analysts Set New Price Targets
EPRT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.75 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.50 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.69.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Essential Properties Realty Trust
About Essential Properties Realty Trust
Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Essential Properties Realty Trust
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- What is dividend harvesting?
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Investing in quantum computing: A guide
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Marvell Technology at a critical pivot: 30% upside is possible
Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.