Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) CEO Peter M. Mavoides Sells 35,717 Shares

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 35,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total value of $866,851.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 494,360 shares in the company, valued at $11,998,117.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Price Performance

EPRT stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,422,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,088. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.49 and a 12 month high of $26.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.42.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Essential Properties Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 94.92%.

Institutional Trading of Essential Properties Realty Trust

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 18,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 46,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EPRT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.75 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.50 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.69.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Essential Properties Realty Trust

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.