Ethereum Classic (ETC) Price Hits $20.29 on Major Exchanges

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded up 7.6% against the dollar. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion and $331.28 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for about $20.29 or 0.00046318 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,818.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $73.65 or 0.00168088 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $252.28 or 0.00575767 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00008535 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.19 or 0.00392983 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.38 or 0.00119540 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000729 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 144,378,304 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

