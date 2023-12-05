Everscale Price Up 10.7% Over Last Week (EVER)

Everscale (EVER) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 5th. One Everscale coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0282 or 0.00000064 BTC on major exchanges. Everscale has a total market cap of $50.57 million and $626,072.80 worth of Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Everscale has traded 10.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Everscale

Everscale’s genesis date was May 7th, 2020. Everscale’s total supply is 2,101,408,592 coins and its circulating supply is 1,790,686,434 coins. Everscale’s official message board is blog.everscale.network. Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Everscale is everscale.network.

Everscale Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everscale (EVER) is a blockchain platform’s native token. It offers decentralized solutions, optimizes transactions, and supports decentralized applications (dApps). EVER is used for transaction fees, staking, and governance within the Everscale ecosystem. The extent of governance participation by token holders may vary.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everscale directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everscale should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everscale using one of the exchanges listed above.

