Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Shares Sold by Kingfisher Capital LLC

Kingfisher Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,518 shares during the quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $3,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Exponent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Exponent in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Exponent during the first quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exponent during the first quarter worth $214,000. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exponent Stock Down 0.3 %

Exponent stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.78. 30,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,355. Exponent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.61 and a twelve month high of $112.75. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.92 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.04 and a 200-day moving average of $88.20.

Exponent Announces Dividend

Exponent ( NASDAQ:EXPO ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $133.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $126.39 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 29.69% and a net margin of 18.83%. The firm's revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Exponent’s payout ratio is presently 52.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Exponent in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Exponent

In related news, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total value of $156,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,248,044.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total value of $156,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,248,044.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Bradley A. James sold 600 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total value of $47,388.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,596.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

Further Reading

