FantasyGold 24 Hour Volume Hits $0.74 (FGC)

FantasyGold (FGC) traded 100% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 5th. FantasyGold has a market capitalization of $13,430.49 and $0.74 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FantasyGold has traded 88.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One FantasyGold coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 coins and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 coins. FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin. FantasyGold’s official message board is medium.com/@fantasygoldproject. The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for FantasyGold is fantasygold.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “FantasyGold (FGC) is a cryptocurrency . FantasyGold has a current supply of 177,609,675 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FantasyGold is 2.11259779 USD and is up 3,191,086.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $6.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fantasygold.co.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FantasyGold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FantasyGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

