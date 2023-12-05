Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) CEO Donald C. Wood Sells 345 Shares of Stock

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) CEO Donald C. Wood sold 345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total value of $34,468.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,907,066.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Performance

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.77. 836,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,497. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $85.27 and a 52 week high of $115.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.70.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.74%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Federal Realty Investment Trust

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 237.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 57.7% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.75.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

