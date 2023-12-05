Ferguson plc (LON:FERG) Increases Dividend to $0.79 Per Share

Ferguson plc (LON:FERG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share on Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from Ferguson’s previous dividend of $0.75. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Ferguson Trading Up 3.4 %
Shares of FERG stock traded up GBX 460 ($5.81) during trading on Tuesday, hitting £138.15 ($174.50). 126,336 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,280. The firm has a market capitalization of £28.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,838.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.39, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is £131.45 and its 200-day moving average price is £125.44. Ferguson has a 52-week low of GBX 9,152 ($115.60) and a 52-week high of £140.30 ($177.21).
