Ferguson plc (LON:FERG) Increases Dividend to $0.79 Per Share

Ferguson plc (LON:FERG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share on Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from Ferguson’s previous dividend of $0.75. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Ferguson Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of FERG stock traded up GBX 460 ($5.81) during trading on Tuesday, hitting £138.15 ($174.50). 126,336 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,280. The firm has a market capitalization of £28.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,838.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.39, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is £131.45 and its 200-day moving average price is £125.44. Ferguson has a 52-week low of GBX 9,152 ($115.60) and a 52-week high of £140.30 ($177.21).

Get Ferguson alerts:

About Ferguson

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.