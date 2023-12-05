FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Insider Sells $2,812,074.00 in Stock

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) insider Heather L. Hasson sold 380,010 shares of FIGS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $2,812,074.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 698,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,171,741.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

FIGS stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.94. The stock had a trading volume of 4,193,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,002,786. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.90. FIGS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.16 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 86.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.62.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. FIGS had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $142.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FIGS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of FIGS in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of FIGS from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.16.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in FIGS in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,306,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FIGS in the third quarter valued at $1,778,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FIGS by 15.2% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 650,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after purchasing an additional 86,047 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of FIGS by 27.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 67,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 14,613 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS during the 3rd quarter worth about $295,000. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwaer and non-scrubwear offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and other lifestyle apparel.

