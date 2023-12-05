FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Insider Sells $2,812,074.00 in Stock

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) insider Heather L. Hasson sold 380,010 shares of FIGS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $2,812,074.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 698,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,171,741.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
FIGS stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.94. The stock had a trading volume of 4,193,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,002,786. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.90. FIGS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.16 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 86.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.62.
FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. FIGS had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $142.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in FIGS in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,306,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FIGS in the third quarter valued at $1,778,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FIGS by 15.2% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 650,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after purchasing an additional 86,047 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of FIGS by 27.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 67,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 14,613 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS during the 3rd quarter worth about $295,000. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwaer and non-scrubwear offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and other lifestyle apparel.
