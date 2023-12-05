FIH Mobile (OTCMKTS:FXCNY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.27

FIH Mobile Limited (OTCMKTS:FXCNY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.27 and last traded at $1.27, with a volume of 5167 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.

FIH Mobile Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.79.

FIH Mobile Company Profile

FIH Mobile Limited, an investment holding company, provides integrated manufacturing services for the handset industry in Asia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and trades handsets, as well as offers repair services. It is also involved in the research and development activity; manufacturing and sale of electronic products; import and export activities.

