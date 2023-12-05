Financial Comparison: Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) vs. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF)

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) and NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Healthpeak Properties and NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Healthpeak Properties 2 6 3 0 2.09 NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust 0 1 0 0 2.00

Healthpeak Properties currently has a consensus target price of $23.88, suggesting a potential upside of 30.04%. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus target price of $13.38, suggesting a potential upside of 304.08%. Given NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Healthpeak Properties.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Healthpeak Properties $2.15 billion 4.67 $500.45 million $0.44 41.73 NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A ($0.56) -5.92

This table compares Healthpeak Properties and NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Healthpeak Properties has higher revenue and earnings than NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Healthpeak Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Healthpeak Properties and NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Healthpeak Properties 11.17% 3.38% 1.53% NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Healthpeak Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.5%. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.87 per share and has a dividend yield of 26.2%. Healthpeak Properties pays out 272.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust pays out -155.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.6% of Healthpeak Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.5% of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Healthpeak Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Healthpeak Properties beats NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Healthpeak Properties

(Get Free Report)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

About NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

Northwest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (Northwest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high-quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised as at September 30, 2023, of interests in a diversified portfolio of 229 income-producing properties and 18.2 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand. The REIT's portfolio of medical office buildings, clinics, and hospitals is characterized by long-term indexed leases and stable occupancies. With a fully integrated and aligned senior management team, the REIT leverages over 300 professionals in ten offices in eight countries to serve as a long-term real estate partner to leading healthcare operators.

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.