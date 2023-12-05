First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Bought by Petix & Botte Co

Petix & Botte Co grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 100.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,869 shares during the quarter. Petix & Botte Co’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 638.3% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 342.9% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the second quarter worth about $94,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDVY traded down $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,666. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a fifty-two week low of $41.98 and a fifty-two week high of $49.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.77. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a $0.2241 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

