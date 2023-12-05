Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $90.00 to $100.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. 3,072,373 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 138% from the previous session’s volume of 1,288,615 shares.The stock last traded at $80.25 and had previously closed at $85.47.

A number of other research firms have also commented on FIVN. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Five9 from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Five9 from $104.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Five9 from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Five9 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.33.

Get Five9 alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Five9

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five9

Five9 Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Five9 by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,551,197 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $491,209,000 after acquiring an additional 85,252 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in Five9 by 9.2% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,919,153 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $323,134,000 after acquiring an additional 330,256 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in Five9 by 64.4% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,855,573 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $278,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509,878 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Five9 by 22.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,775,202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $416,783,000 after acquiring an additional 703,002 shares during the period. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its position in Five9 by 3.3% during the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,576,950 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $186,288,000 after acquiring an additional 81,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.52 and its 200-day moving average is $71.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.00 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.08. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a negative return on equity of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $230.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.10 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Five9

(Get Free Report)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.