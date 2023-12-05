Floki Inu Price Up 28.9% Over Last 7 Days (FLOKI)

Floki Inu (FLOKI) traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. One Floki Inu token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Floki Inu has a total market cap of $385.19 million and approximately $204.79 million worth of Floki Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Floki Inu has traded up 28.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000879 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Floki Inu

Floki Inu was first traded on July 7th, 2021. Floki Inu’s total supply is 9,935,746,308,093 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,317,621,738,535 tokens. The official website for Floki Inu is floki.com. The Reddit community for Floki Inu is https://reddit.com/r/floki and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Floki Inu is realflokiinu.medium.com. Floki Inu’s official Twitter account is @realflokiinu and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Floki Inu

According to CryptoCompare, “Floki Inu (FLOKI) is a cryptocurrency token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It’s a meme coin named after Elon Musk’s dog, Floki, and the Japanese term for dog, Inu. The project is community-led and focused on creating an ecosystem that supports education about blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. FLOKI can be used for transactions, trading, and staking within its ecosystem and on DeFi platforms. The project’s creators envision using FLOKI as an integral part of their education-focused ecosystem, such as rewards for learning activities or fees for educational content.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Floki Inu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Floki Inu should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Floki Inu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

