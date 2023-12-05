Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Director Sells $173,972.79 in Stock

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total transaction of $173,972.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,393.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Zachary Nelson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 2nd, Zachary Nelson sold 8,433 shares of Freshworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total transaction of $153,227.61.

On Monday, October 2nd, Zachary Nelson sold 8,433 shares of Freshworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $164,359.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRSH traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,773,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,254,920. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of -36.19 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.64. Freshworks Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.22 and a twelve month high of $23.80.

Freshworks ( NASDAQ:FRSH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $153.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.37 million. Freshworks had a negative net margin of 28.94% and a negative return on equity of 15.12%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FRSH. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Freshworks in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Freshworks in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Freshworks in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.76.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Freshworks by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,240,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,809,000 after buying an additional 413,115 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Freshworks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Freshworks by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 420,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,458,000 after buying an additional 36,974 shares during the period. WestBridge Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Freshworks by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. WestBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 16,512,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,628,000 after buying an additional 2,747,839 shares during the period. Finally, DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in Freshworks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $290,000. 57.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, and modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Contact Center that offers agents with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers that supports complex call-flows, number and call management, IVR, and routing needs, as well as live dashboard and reports; and Freshdesk Customer Success, which helps customer success managers at business to business (B2B) subscription companies.

