G999 Hits 1-Day Volume of $2,418.34 (G999)

G999 (G999) traded up 7.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. One G999 coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. G999 has a market cap of $37.59 million and approximately $2,418.34 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, G999 has traded 70% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00052351 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00022799 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00011788 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005201 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001896 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001236 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 (CRYPTO:G999) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. G999’s official website is g999main.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

Buying and Selling G999

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars.

