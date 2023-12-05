G999 Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $8,324.09 (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. In the last week, G999 has traded 42.2% higher against the dollar. G999 has a market capitalization of $37.59 million and approximately $8,324.09 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One G999 coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.66 or 0.00060803 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00022523 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000219 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00005322 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00011832 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001886 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001206 BTC.

About G999

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. G999’s official website is g999main.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

Buying and Selling G999

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

