GateToken (GT) Reaches Market Cap of $423.91 Million

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 5th. One GateToken token can currently be bought for $4.27 or 0.00009775 BTC on exchanges. GateToken has a market cap of $423.91 million and approximately $1.68 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GateToken has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar.

GateToken Profile

GateToken (GT) is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,163,102 tokens. GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain.

GateToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 99,163,102.30248843 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 4.25831912 USD and is down -0.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $1,727,318.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

