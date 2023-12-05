General Moly (NYSEAMERICAN:GMO) Trading 1,020% Higher

General Moly, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMO)’s share price rose 1,020% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 10,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 871,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.01.
General Moly Price Performance
About General Moly
General Moly, Inc is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration, development and mining of properties containing molybdenum. Its properties include the Mount Hope and Liberty molybdenum projects. The company was founded on November 23, 1925 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than General Moly
- How to Invest in Grocery Stores
- Are penny stocks worth it? Should you invest in penny stocks?
- Crypto vs Stocks: How to Choose Your Investments
- Why do tech stocks go down when interest rates rise?
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Snowflake’s bullish tailwind is turning into a gale-force wind
Receive News & Ratings for General Moly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Moly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.