General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Acquired by Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC

Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 564,764 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,043 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $21,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the first quarter valued at about $166,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 149.1% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 730 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of GM traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,377,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,181,550. The company has a market cap of $45.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.56 and a 200 day moving average of $33.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. General Motors has a 1 year low of $26.30 and a 1 year high of $43.63.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $44.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.48 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 5.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that General Motors will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on General Motors in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on General Motors from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet lowered General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.30 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.25.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

