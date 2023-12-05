George Christopoulos Purchases 57,000 Shares of Avante Corp. (CVE:XX) Stock

Avante Corp. (CVE:XX – Get Free Report) insider George Christopoulos acquired 57,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.82 per share, with a total value of C$46,717.20.

George Christopoulos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 21st, George Christopoulos bought 20,000 shares of Avante stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,000.00.

Avante Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of XX stock traded up C$0.02 on Tuesday, reaching C$0.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,067. The stock has a market cap of C$22.38 million, a PE ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.77 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.22. Avante Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.65 and a 12 month high of C$1.23.

Avante Company Profile

Avante Corp., through its subsidiary Avante Security Inc, engages in the provision of security services to residential clients in Canada. The company offers system design, sales, installations, and monitoring services, as well as alarm response and patrols, personal protection, house staff training, and secure transportation.

