GG TOKEN Price Tops $0.0610 (GGTKN)

GG TOKEN (GGTKN) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 5th. In the last seven days, GG TOKEN has traded 16.9% lower against the US dollar. GG TOKEN has a total market cap of $77.59 million and $451.23 worth of GG TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GG TOKEN token can now be bought for $0.0610 or 0.00000139 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About GG TOKEN

GG TOKEN’s genesis date was April 16th, 2022. GG TOKEN’s total supply is 12,726,273,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,272,627,300 tokens. The official message board for GG TOKEN is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5396202.new#new. GG TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @gg_tkn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GG TOKEN is https://reddit.com/r/ggtoken. The official website for GG TOKEN is ggtkn.com.

Buying and Selling GG TOKEN

According to CryptoCompare, “GG Token (GGTKN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. GG Token has a current supply of 12,726,273,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GG Token is 0.06231386 USD and is down -6.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $491.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ggtkn.com/.”

