GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) PT Raised to $65.00

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.79% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays raised their price objective on GitLab from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James started coverage on shares of GitLab in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of GitLab in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on GitLab from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of GitLab from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.55.
GitLab Trading Up 12.9 %
GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $149.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.54 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 21.02% and a negative net margin of 37.77%. The company’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, analysts expect that GitLab will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 155,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.98, for a total value of $7,281,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total transaction of $528,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 486,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,715,364.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 155,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.98, for a total value of $7,281,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 701,756 shares of company stock valued at $34,216,334. Company insiders own 28.04% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On GitLab
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in GitLab by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,845,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,521,000 after purchasing an additional 228,085 shares during the last quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of GitLab by 23.9% during the second quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 7,773,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. HMI Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of GitLab by 53.9% in the second quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,406,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594,437 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of GitLab by 9.7% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,778,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,222,000 after acquiring an additional 422,080 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in GitLab by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,649,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.15% of the company’s stock.
About GitLab
GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.
