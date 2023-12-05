Glendon E. French III Sells 6,676 Shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Stock

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) CEO Glendon E. French III sold 6,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total value of $69,029.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,161,344 shares in the company, valued at $12,008,296.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Pulmonx Stock Performance

LUNG stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.61. 174,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,416. Pulmonx Co. has a twelve month low of $5.77 and a twelve month high of $14.27. The company has a market capitalization of $444.76 million, a P/E ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.17. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 6.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $17.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.67 million. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 94.47% and a negative return on equity of 43.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Pulmonx during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Pulmonx in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Pulmonx in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 229.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 61.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LUNG shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Pulmonx from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Craig Hallum started coverage on Pulmonx in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Pulmonx from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.29.

Pulmonx Company Profile

Pulmonx Corporation, a commercial-stage medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

