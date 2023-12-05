Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 4th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of 0.0675 per share on Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th.

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EFAS traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $13.64. The company had a trading volume of 3,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,554. Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $12.57 and a 1-year high of $14.78. The stock has a market cap of $10.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF by 36.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 69,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 18,451 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 20,512 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF by 19.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF by 101.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter.

About Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF

The Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (EFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Top 50 Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from developed countries outside North America. After screening for dividend growth and sustainability, the 50 highest yielding stocks are selected and given equal weight.

