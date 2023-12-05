Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 4th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of 0.0675 per share on Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th.

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EFAS traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $13.64. The company had a trading volume of 3,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,554. Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $12.57 and a 1-year high of $14.78. The stock has a market cap of $10.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF by 101.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF by 19.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF by 61.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 15,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF by 36.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 69,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 18,451 shares in the last quarter.

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Company Profile

The Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (EFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Top 50 Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from developed countries outside North America. After screening for dividend growth and sustainability, the 50 highest yielding stocks are selected and given equal weight.

