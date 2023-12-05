Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 4th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th.

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.76. The stock had a trading volume of 13,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,068. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $18.06 and a 12 month high of $24.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.83. The stock has a market cap of $242.06 million, a PE ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 154.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000.

About Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF

The Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (SRET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Global Superdividend REIT index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of global REITs, choosing 30 high-yield, low-volatility companies. SRET was launched on Mar 17, 2015 and is managed by Global X.

