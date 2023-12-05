Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,665 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNF. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in UniFirst by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,104 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in UniFirst by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,984 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in UniFirst by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,022 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,218,000 after buying an additional 4,452 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in UniFirst by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,111 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in UniFirst by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,967 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 76.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UniFirst alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP David A. Difillippo sold 6,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.26, for a total value of $1,044,112.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,681,054.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNF has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on UniFirst from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on UniFirst in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on UniFirst in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UniFirst currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on UniFirst

UniFirst Trading Down 0.6 %

UniFirst stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $176.15. The stock had a trading volume of 15,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,300. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $166.16 and its 200 day moving average is $166.98. UniFirst Co. has a one year low of $150.50 and a one year high of $205.59.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The textile maker reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $571.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.22 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.92%. UniFirst’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UniFirst Co. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

UniFirst Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. This is an increase from UniFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.91%.

UniFirst Profile

(Free Report)

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.