Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. Has $1.65 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.1% of Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.6% in the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 21,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the period. DE Burlo Group Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.4% during the second quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 10,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.1% during the second quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 335,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,773,000 after purchasing an additional 48,966 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.7% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 695,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,140,000 after purchasing an additional 78,568 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth about $104,226,000. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $176.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $233.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total transaction of $624,346.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 53,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,739,145.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $157.67. 3,327,070 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,830,704. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $123.11 and a 12-month high of $159.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.38. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.79%. The company had revenue of $40.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.07%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.